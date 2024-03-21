Baptist News Global
A century ago, one state tried to close religious schools − a far cry from today, with controversial plans in place for the nation’s first faith-based charter school

March 21, 2024

Read the full story: The Conversation

Almost 100 years ago, a group of nuns joined a suit against the state of Oregon – and made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

