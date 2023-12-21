Baptist News Global
Finding objective ways to talk about religion in the classroom is tough − but the cost of not doing so is clear

December 21, 2023

Read the full story: The Conversation

Despite the holiday season’s calls for joy and peace, religious strife continues in many places. While the United States has a great deal of litigation and controversy over religion’s place in public life, it has largely avoided violence.

