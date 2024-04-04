For the Maya, solar eclipses were a sign of heavenly clashes − and their astronomers kept sophisticated records to predict them

We live in a light-polluted world, where streetlamps, electronic ads and even backyard lighting block out all but the brightest celestial objects in the night sky. But travel to an officially protected “Dark Sky” area, gaze skyward and be amazed.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | April 4, 2024
We live in a light-polluted world, where streetlamps, electronic ads and even backyard lighting block out all but the brightest celestial objects in the night sky. But travel to an officially protected “Dark Sky” area, gaze skyward and be amazed.
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionWendell Griffen
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRaouf J. Halaby
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionEli Withers
OpinionChrista Brown, David Clohessy, Dave Pittman and Chellee Taylor
NewsMaina Mwaura
AnalysisCynthia Astle
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionMae Elise Cannon and Ben Norquist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRaouf J. Halaby
OpinionEli Withers
OpinionChrista Brown, David Clohessy, Dave Pittman and Chellee Taylor
OpinionMae Elise Cannon and Ben Norquist
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionEleanor Skelton
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionDoug Haney
OpinionLinda Francis Cross
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionJ. Basil Dannebohm
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff