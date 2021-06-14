Baptist News Global
Link to video of webinar on SBC

News  |  June 13, 2021

Here is the link to video of tonight’s webinar panel on the SBC. Our apologies to those who had registered but were unable to join once we reached the cap of 100 participants. The cap was supposed to be set higher, and we only learned after we maxed out that there was a problem.
