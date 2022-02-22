Litton provides update to SBC Executive Committee on Sexual Abuse Task Force

Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton provided an update to the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee on behalf of the Sexual Abuse Task Force in its second plenary session Tuesday morning, Feb. 21.

Litton’s report was only a few minutes in length.

“The work is progressing,” he said of the Guidepost investigation and Sexual Abuse Task Force’s mandate from the convention.

Litton praised the staff of the Executive Committee for “its cooperation on every level.” That present cooperation came at the cost of three staff resignations and 17 trustee resignations after the committee finally agreed to waive attorney-client privilege for the investigation.

Litton emphasized his confidence in the process, telling the members, “The process is working. It’s moving.”

After the report, Litton fielded questions.

Executive Committee member Guy Frederick asked about the scope of the investigation, raising a concern about how “narrow” the investigation actually was given that Guidepost recently obtained four terabytes of data from the committee.

A member of the Executive Council’s legal counsel addressed that concern by stating the documents and information provided were “within the confines of what their mandate was.”

Survivor Hannah-Kate Williams, who yesterday organized a protest across the street from the Executive Committee’s offices, asked what the task force planned to do with public and well-documented information regarding the mishandling of abuse that falls outside the parameters of the investigation.

Executive Committee member Mike Keahbone replied that the Guidepost investigation is “not the ending,” of the committee addressing abuse, but “the beginning.”

Litton urged committee members to allow the work to go forward with this admonition: “I would encourage you to allow the Lord to humble us, and to embrace it.”

Guidepost Solutions will send the findings of its investigation to the Sexual Abuse Task Force 30 days before the June 12-15 annual meeting. The Sexual Abuse Task Force will then have a week to formulate responses and recommendations, and then the findings will be released publicly.

