Medieval theology has an old take on a new problem − AI responsibility

A self-driving taxi has no passengers, so it parks itself in a lot to reduce congestion and air pollution. After being hailed, the taxi heads out to pick up its passenger – and tragically strikes a pedestrian in a crosswalk on its way.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | September 16, 2024
A self-driving taxi has no passengers, so it parks itself in a lot to reduce congestion and air pollution. After being hailed, the taxi heads out to pick up its passenger – and tragically strikes a pedestrian in a crosswalk on its way.
AnalysisAnna Sieges
OpinionSteve Rabey
NewsChris Hughes
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionChuck Poole
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionWendell Griffen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsSteve Rabey
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionAndrea Corso Johnson
OpinionSteve Cothran
NewsChris Hughes
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner and Mark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionSteve Rabey
OpinionChuck Poole
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionAndrea Corso Johnson
OpinionSteve Cothran
OpinionPam Durso
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionEli Withers
OpinionJustin L. Addington
OpinionHarold Ivan Smith
OpinionWill McCorkle
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionKerry Smith
OpinionCatherine Meeks
OpinionLarry Brumley
OpinionLaura Mayo
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff