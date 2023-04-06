Of church green beans and Ramadan redemption

I walked through the door into the Fellowship Hall just like two dozen times before. The carpet squished too much, but that, combined with the familiar smell of green beans with bacon, put a smile on my face as soon as I crossed the threshold.

Green beans smell different inside a church than anywhere else in the world for reasons scientists still can’t explain. It’s the smell of safety and kindness. It’s what knowing you are not alone in the world smells like. Knowing there will always be someone to bring you a hot meal no matter how tough things get.

That was a particularly difficult season in the life of my church. In those days, I was a youth minister in West Texas. Our church had just voted to affirm our LGBTQ siblings as deacons and pastors. Obviously, that isn’t the norm in West Texas, and we were met with no small amount of pushback.

But the real challenges weren’t coming from outside the church. No big decision in a Baptist church is without controversy. No matter what. No matter when. Our polity almost guarantees as much. This was no different.

I was shocked to discover how cruel Christians could be. I knew people could be truly evil, but I managed to carefully construct a picture of Christians as an elite class exempt from the failings of normal people. People could be cruel, but Christians chose to be kind.

This is what I believed, and it was an effective coping mechanism for years. Then, when I witnessed Christians I loved acting just like the people I ran to church to escape, I was devastated. My worldview crumbled. I was a buoy bobbing and drifting in open water, the ideas that anchored me to safety severed.

“When I witnessed Christians I loved acting just like the people I ran to church to escape, I was devastated.”

On this day, I walked into a peer group luncheon for youth ministers in Lubbock. The group consisted mostly of younger folks in our 20s and 30s, with a few old timers committed to loving us through our missteps and exaggerated idealism. This was a peer group that stood by our sides when students were killed in car wrecks and by suicides. They cried with me year after year when Alyssa and I seemed cursed into infertility. I was a progressive Christian, and they most certainly were not, but they loved me well in those days, and I loved them.

When I walked into the Fellowship Hall at our normal meeting spot, a cozy church on the other side of town, a few of my closest friends in the group hopped up to meet me at the door. Assuming they were concerned about me, I relaxed into their friendship and spilled my heart about my fears and doubts. They listened patiently, but no one said a word.

The atmosphere was wrong, but I didn’t understand why. Not yet.

When I stopped speaking, the oldest member of our group, a lifer who began his career as a youth minister and would retire as one, politely but firmly told me he would be available to talk with me about my “issues” another time, but unfortunately, the group wouldn’t be able to speak openly and honestly in front of me now that news broke of my church welcoming LGBTQ persons.

The peer group also was concerned about how their senior pastors would react if they knew I was a member of the group. So, I no longer was.

That was the last time I saw or spoke with any of them.

At the same time my peer group was voting to remove me from their fellowship, the local Islamic center was organizing to offer a hand in friendship. They read that my church was kicked out of the local Baptist association and why, and they felt compassion. Muslims in West Texas knew what it felt like to be excluded. They knew exactly what it was like to be harassed and scapegoated by Christians.

“They knew exactly what it was like to be harassed and scapegoated by Christians.”

The congregation’s leader, the imam, reached out and invited our church over to the Islamic center to break fast at Ramadan. It was a gracious act of hospitality at a pivotal moment in my personal spiritual journey.

What I remember most vividly about my first Ramadan experience was the green beans. They were long and lean, not chopped up like I was used to, and they didn’t smell quite the same. This was the spice of new, unexplored friendships. The aroma of a goodness more strange and more mysterious than I was accustomed. A new worldview was baking inside of me, and this batch would have more flavor.

My old worldview imploded when I saw how cruel Christians could become. I built a life for myself believing that even though the world was harsh, and people could be harmful, I was safe with the Christians. My tribe was somehow more morally proficient than other tribes, so I thought.

When I learned my tribe had all the same ailments as other people — as all the other tribes I still looked down on back then — my sense of safety and goodness began to evaporate from the world. How gracious our God was to send people into my life ready to step into the gap and begin rebuilding my faith in the goodness of creation when I was most vulnerable to its ruin.

Turns out, no group is immune to cruelty. Hiding among the Christians was naive. I needed to learn that lesson before I built on that foundation any longer. My confidence in Christians was naive, but so was my suspicion of other groups. I don’t think it’s a sin to be naive, but it might be to stay that way when given the opportunity outgrow it.

“God is on a mission to reconcile the world even when Christians mutiny.”

There are good, gracious people in every group, and it is Muslim and Jewish friends in West Texas, North Texas and Oklahoma who are tenacious reminders that God is on a mission to reconcile the world even when Christians mutiny. God is not deterred. The mission is secure. God will find God’s people, and they will be from every tribe, every group and nation, and God will reconcile and redeem the earth.

This is the word of the Lord.

Thanks be to God.

And thanks to the hospitality of those true Texans at my first Ramadan meal for teaching me that lesson and helping to restore my faith.

If you have an Islamic center in your area, know that Ramadan doesn’t end until April 20. If you call, you might find they’re happy to make accommodations to break fast with those of genuine interest and kindness. It makes their children’s lives safer.

And if you have queer friends in your life, hug them tight. Invite them over, remind them how much you love them, and feed them a hot meal with some of those fancy green beans.

Jakob Topper serves as senior pastor of NorthHaven Church in Norman, Okla.