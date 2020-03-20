Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

The man who hoarded 17,000 bottles of sanitizer did nothing wrong ― and that’s the problem

CuratedReligion Dispatches  |  March 20, 2020

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

Matt Colvin got thoroughly roasted on the internet this past weekend. Twitter was strewn with quote-tweets denouncing the high immorality of a man stockpiling 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer, intending to sell it at a big markup on ebay and Amazon.

More Articles