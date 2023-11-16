Transitions for the week of 11-17-23

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Jordan Asbury, to West Hampton (Va.) Baptist Church, as associate pastor of youth and worship.

Sheree Bagley, to First Baptist Church, New Bern, N.C., as director of children’s ministry.

Gary Burrows, now serving as visitation and care pastor for Spirit and Word Fellowship, Stephens City, Va.

Patti Burrows, now serving as administrative pastor for Spirit and Word Fellowship, Stephens City, Va.

Tenorris “TJ” Davis, to First Baptist Church, Cuba, N.Y., as senior pastor.

Tyler Dingle, to First Baptist Church, Cuero, Texas, as pastor of youth.

Sharon Felton, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as advocacy manager. She comes from Faith Baptist Church, Georgetown, Ky., where she was associate pastor of students.

Ian Fowler, to NorthStar Church, Bristol, Va., as pastor.

Miguel Garcia III, to First Baptist Church, Temple, Texas, as youth minister.

Christina Harris, to Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Chapel Hill, N.C., as preschool ministry coordinator.

David Haun, to Fredericksburg (Va.) Baptist Church, as senior pastor. He has served as youth and college minister there since 2005.

Aimee Alldredge Hobbs, to First Baptist Church, Rutherfordton, N.C., as senior pastor. She comes from First Baptist Church, St. Petersburg, Fla., where she was associate pastor.

Andrea Huffman, to Dayspring Baptist Church, Town and Country, Mo., as senior pastor.

Barbara Jackson, to Westport Federated Church, Westport, N.Y., as pastor, effective Dec. 1.

Gina Jacobs-Strain, to American Baptist Churches USA, as general secretary, effective Feb. 1. Currently she is executive director for American Baptist Women’s Ministries.

Melody Kidd, to Emmanuel Baptist Church, Palm Harbor, Fla., as senior pastor.

Greg Mamula, to American Baptist Churches of Nebraska, as executive minister. He has served as the transitional executive director since November 2022.

Jeff Mathis, to Wake Forest (N.C.) Baptist Church, as senior pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Sylva, N.C.

Ryan Mills, concluding his tenure as pastor of First Baptist Church, Hillsville, Va.

Timothy Powell, to Immanuel Baptist Church, Nashville, Tenn., as minister of music.

Jimmy Stevens, to 7th District Baptist Association of Southwest Louisiana, as president.

ORDINATIONS

Nick Georgian, ordained to ministry on Nov. 12 by First Baptist Church, Rome, Ga., where he serves as minister of students/missions.

Laura Tadlock, ordained to ministry on Nov. 19 by Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala.

DEATHS

Lloyd Elder, 90, died Nov. 3 in Nashville, Tenn. He was president of the SBC’s Baptist Sunday School Board (now Lifeway Christian Resources), from 1984 to 1991. During his tenure he oversaw the publication of low-cost editions of the Bible and Scripture portions for mass distribution including the Good News and Here’s Hope Bibles. In 1991 the board dedicated Centennial Tower, a nine-story office and conference facility. The same year a new edition of the Baptist Hymnal was introduced. Following his tenure at the Sunday School Board, he served as professor and Paschall Chair of Biblical Studies and Preaching at Belmont University in Nashville. He founded and directed the Moenich Center for Church Leadership at Belmont and created the Servant Leaders Today website. He is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Donna Sue Maas; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Robert Ewing Lively Jr., 93, died Oct. 5 in Columbia, Mo. He was pastor of Memorial Baptist Church in Columbia for 23 years. He was a trustee for the SBC’s Radio and Television Commission and Foreign (now International) Mission Board. He was an adjunct professor at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas, City, Mo., and was named Walter Pope Binns Fellow of William Jewell College, Liberty, Mo. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Pam. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children, Martha McLaughlin, Gary Ramsey, Luanne Marshall, Ron Ramsey, Phil Lively and Kathleen Baurichter; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

David Lawrence Nichols, 76, died Nov 10 in Sawyer, Mich. He was on staff of Northern Baptist Seminary, Lombard, Ill., for 12 years in positions including recruitment, business management and fundraising. He served as pastor of First Baptist Church, Westchester, Ill.; Moraine Valley Community Church, Palos Hills, Ill.; First Baptist Church, Royal Oak, Mich.; and First Baptist Church, Kalamazoo, Mich. He is survived by his wife, Linnea; son, Joshua; daughter, Amanda Macarrao; and five grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Mary Ann Cooper, 25 years as organist for First Baptist Church, Waynesville, N.C.

Eddie Hicks, 20 years as minister of music for First Baptist Church, Mooresville, N.C.

CHURCHES

Murfreesboro (N.C.) Baptist Church; 175 years; Nov. 12.

St. Charles Baptist Church, New Orleans, La; 125th anniversary, Nov. 12.

