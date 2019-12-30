10 religious influencers who died in the decade: 2010-2019

Over the last decade, prominent people — household names and lesser-known leaders on social and moral issues — died after playing an outsized role in the realm of religion.
CuratedReligion News Service | December 30, 2019
Over the last decade, prominent people — household names and lesser-known leaders on social and moral issues — died after playing an outsized role in the realm of religion.
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
CuratedHouston Chronicle
CuratedCBS News
CuratedReligion News Service
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsBob Allen
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionDaniel Pryfogle
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionWendell Griffen
NewsBob Allen
OpinionBarrett Owen
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionDaniel Pryfogle
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionBarrett Owen
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionChrista Brown
OpinionJonathan Davis
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionJeremy Everett
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionChristopher Moore
OpinionKate Hanch
OpinionAlan Rudnick
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionMark Wingfield
CuratedHouston Chronicle
CuratedCBS News
CuratedReligion News Service
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBob Allen
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
CuratedReligion News Association
CuratedHuffPost
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content