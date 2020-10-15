152M Remain in Child Labor Worldwide

There are 152 million children in conditions of child labor worldwide, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s annual report published Sept. 30.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 15, 2020
There are 152 million children in conditions of child labor worldwide, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s annual report published Sept. 30.
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsHelen Jerman
Paid Promoted Content
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionKendra Plating
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
AnalysisAaron Coyle-Carr
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
News
Faith Freedom 2020Mark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionErich Bridges
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
News
Faith Freedom 2020Mark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionKendra Plating
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionIsaac Sharp
OpinionCorey Fields
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionElla Wall Prichard
OpinionMichael Woolf
OpinionJakob Topper
Opinion
Faith Freedom 2020Marv Knox
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionDavid Jordan
OpinionTasha Gibson
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff