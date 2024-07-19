Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

2 incarcerated men wanted to convert to Judaism. This rabbi helped them do it.

Exclude from home page  |  July 19, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

When Rabbi Miriam Terlinchamp appeared on an episode of the “Judaism Unbound” podcast last year to talk about her new online Jewish conversion class, she didn’t know that two listeners would soon change the trajectory of her life.

More Articles