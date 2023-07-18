Baptist News Global
28 years after genocide, Bosniak Muslims mourn their dead but celebrate a return of Islamic life to Srebrenica

July 18, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Nearly three decades later, Srebrenica’s dead are still coming home. Earlier this month, the remains of 27 men and three teenage boys were delivered to the remote valley that played host to Europe’s second genocide of the 20th century.

