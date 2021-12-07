Baptist News Global
$6.6M awarded to Tree of Life synagogue, site of massacre

December 7, 2021

The state of Pennsylvania is pledging $6.6 million toward redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people in 2018 in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jews.

