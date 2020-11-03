7 religious voter trends to look for on Election Day

After more than a year of campaigning, the 2020 election is finally upon us, pitting Democrat Joe Biden against President Donald Trump.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | November 3, 2020
After more than a year of campaigning, the 2020 election is finally upon us, pitting Democrat Joe Biden against President Donald Trump.
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionAlan Bean
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionDoyle Sager
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRobert P. Sellers
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionDwight A. Moody
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionLeigh Curl
OpinionRuss Dean
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRhonda Abbott Blevins
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionDan Day
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJeremy Everett
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionDiane Langberg
OpinionElla Wall Prichard
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionDwight A. Moody
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionLeigh Curl
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionRhonda Abbott Blevins
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionDan Day
OpinionJeremy Everett
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionDiane Langberg
OpinionElla Wall Prichard
OpinionSarah Rye Ryan
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionDwight A. Moody
OpinionKate Hanch
OpinionBenjamin Boswell
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionJeffrey Metzler
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionLauren Jones Mayfield
OpinionPriscilla Pope-Levison
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff