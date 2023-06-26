Baptist News Global
A Black preacher ‘no longer at war with her body’ on connecting flesh with the divine

June 26, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Lyvonne Briggs describes herself as “a Black woman spiritual leader who is no longer at war with her body.” Her mission, in her new book, “Sensual Faith,” is to help other women stop being at war with their bodies too.

