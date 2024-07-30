A call to Christian discernment: Faith, politics and divine protection

“Do not put your trust in princes, in human beings, who cannot save.” — Psalm 146:3

In the wake of the recent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, a storm of emotions and reactions has swept across our nation. As Christians, we find ourselves at a crossroads, challenged to view this event not through the lens of partisan politics, but through the prism of our faith and the teachings of Jesus Christ.

This isn’t an easy endeavor for the church. How do we reconcile our political beliefs with our spiritual convictions? And more importantly, how do we avoid the dangerous pitfall of conflating political power with divine favor?

It’s a seductive idea, the notion that God bestows special protection on political leaders who align with our ideological preferences. We see this tendency creeping into church circles, where some claim supernatural shielding for certain politicians. But is this perspective biblically sound? Is this a Christian doctrine?

Romans 13:1-7 often is cited to support this view. The Apostle Paul writes, “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.” However, we must be cautious in our interpretation. This passage calls us to respect the institutions of government, not to elevate individual leaders to a status of divine immunity.

“This passage calls us to respect the institutions of government, not to elevate individual leaders to a status of divine immunity.”

Consider the example of Jesus himself. When faced with the temptation to use his heavenly authority for personal or political gain, he rebuked Satan, declaring, “It is written: ‘Worship the Lord your God and serve him only.'” Jesus demonstrated that true power comes from God alone and cannot be manipulated for personal advantage.

When we start believing certain political figures are immune to harm or criticism due to their apparent alignment with Christian values, we tread on treacherous ground, more so if it’s being preached from the altars. This mindset can lead to a form of idolatry, placing political leaders on a pedestal they never were meant to occupy.

“Put not your trust in princes, in a son of man, in whom there is no salvation,” warns Psalm 146:3. This verse serves as a stark reminder that our ultimate trust should be in God, not in fallible human leaders.

Instead of assuming divine protection for political figures, the church is called to demonstrate humility and prayerful discernment. The Apostle Paul exhorts us in 1 Timothy 2:1-2, “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.”

“Our prayers for leaders should be motivated by a desire for justice, compassion and wisdom in governance.”

Our prayers for leaders should be motivated by a desire for justice, compassion and wisdom in governance — not by a sense of entitlement or favoritism. We also must be prepared to offer prophetic critique when leaders fall short of the values central to Christ’s teachings, regardless of their political affiliation.

It’s crucial to reject the dualistic thinking that suggests God’s favor is determined by political alignment or policy positions. Jesus himself declared, “My kingdom is not of this world.” Our primary allegiance as Christians is to God’s kingdom and its values, which often challenge and critique the kingdoms of this world.

The attempted assassination of any political leader is a heart-wrenching reminder of the brokenness in our world. It calls us to weep, pray and work for healing and reconciliation. As followers of Christ, we are called to be a prophetic voice that speaks truth to power, seeks justice for the marginalized and advocates for the common good.

This witness requires humility, discernment and adherence to the principles of God’s kingdom. The prophet Micah reminds us, “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

As we navigate these challenging times, let us remember our hope and trust are in God alone. May we, as the body of Christ, reflect his love and grace in all our relationships, especially during periods of political turmoil and uncertainty.

Let our words and actions demonstrate the reconciling power of the gospel, inspiring others to prioritize God’s kingdom above all else. As we engage with political realities, may we heed the words of Jesus: “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.”

In doing so, we maintain a delicate balance — respecting earthly authorities while recognizing that our ultimate citizenship is in heaven. May this perspective guide our discourse, shape our prayers and inform our actions as we seek to be salt and light in a world that desperately needs the transformative message of Christ.

Rosaly Guzman is a teacher, speaker and life coach. She holds a master’s degree in theology and is working on a doctoral degree in ministry. She serves at Crosslife Church in Oviedo, Fla,, in the women’s ministry.

