A ‘defining feature of masculine men’ — soldier’s Norse pagan faith earns beard waiver

CuratedArmy Times  |  December 31, 2019

Read the full story: Army Times

A soldier serving in Afghanistan with the Nevada Army Guard has been granted a religious accommodation to grow a beard in accordance with a Norse pagan faith that traces its origins to Scandinavia.

