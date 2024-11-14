A divinity student’s post-election playlist: Hymn-singing through times of tension

Amid all the feelings this past political week has drawn out, several of my friends and colleagues lack words. Or have too many words to make sense of. Or fear their words have been ignored or will be silenced as we ponder what the future of the church will look like in the face of Christian nationalism.

Many of us, myself included, have tried to limit our social media time — political rants on TikTok are not exactly the most calming things to consume right now. Instead, we’ve flocked to music to feel all the feelings, find inspiration and feel the Spirit in all her beautiful and challenging ways as we navigate this year’s election cycle as Christians. These chords, lyrics and melodies are pointing toward light. And we’re gonna let it shine.

After doing some crowdsourcing with my divinity school friends, here is some of the music we’ve been listening to this week.

Secular songs to feel the feelings:

“TV” — Billie Eilish (2022)

“The Man” — Taylor Swift (2019)

“Labour” — Paris Paloma (2023)

“American Idiot” — Green Day (2004)

“Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” — Cage the Elephant (2008)

“Losing My Religion” — REM (1991)

The first thing we must do before responding to our world is check in with ourselves, and songs like these help us feel all the feelings that come with a week such as this one, like sadness, anger, confusion or hope. While these are not traditional hymns, or even overtly religious songs, these pieces call out social justice issues pertinent to church life, like sexism, misinformation and powers that lack accountability.

By letting ourselves feel the feelings first, we create time to reflect on and process the election. We acknowledge our sadness and let out our anger for systematic injustices that harm our siblings in Christ. We let ourselves sit in confusion and discomfort as we re-learn how to love thy neighbor. And we avoid lashing out at others or creating more conflict by acting on unresolved feelings. Belting the lyrics on the car ride to work blows off some of that steam.

After we have this check in with ourselves, we are better prepared to discern and answer God’s call to response when it comes.

Modern religious songs to challenge your worldview:

“The Village” — Wrabel (2017)

“Have Mercy” — The Paper Horses (2024)

“Is My Living In Vain?” — The Clark Sisters (1980)

“Explaining Jesus” — Jordy Searcy (2018)

“The Gospel According to Fishermen” — Tyler Childers (2011)

“Holy Trouble” — Rend Collective (2024)

“Jesus from Texas” — Semler (2021)

As we’re checking in with ourselves, we also need to check in with our faith. It’s good to consider how we might interpret God’s call to response at a time like this. And ask ourselves if we’re ready to accept it.

This particularly faithful reflection helps us interpret our feelings within the framework of God’s infinite love and merciful call for justice. And they remind us that God’s call is often found amid our wrestling with big feelings and events in our lives but is not often an easy thing to accomplish.

Ultimately, these songs ask us to reframe how we think about our identities as Christians and as a church. They question the church’s complicity in injustice and consider ways we might be forgetting to love one another. They help us feel the impact of saying (or singing) our passions for justice out loud.

These artists feel the tension going on in our world and want their listeners to reflect on what Christianity’s role is in it.

Songs written by artists from the margins:

Songs written/composed by holocaust survivors

Songs by LGBTQ artists, especially Chappel Roan and Semler

Songs by Black and POC artists like Marvin Gaye, Cynthia Erivo or the Clark Sisters

Songs of social justice from country artists like Tyler Childers and The Chicks

Songs by artists who have survived sexual violence, domestic violence and other types of sex or body-based discrimination

At this time of tension, it’s also important we think about how others might know more about the political and social justice issues we’re thinking about. We have a lot to learn from our siblings on the margins.

While we often talk about “social justice issues” on a grand scale, these are the folks who live the realities of injustice daily and have survived violence, discrimination and biases intended to quiet their voices. Their experiences are at the center of our conversations, so we ought to center their voices, too.

We’re lucky they chose to share their journeys with us. Listening to them will help us respond in ways that go beyond our own personal feelings, needs and opinions.

Hymns of inspiration and action:

“Oh, Freedom”

“What Does the Lord Require?”

“We Shall Overcome”

“Let Justice Roll Down Like a River”

“Let Us Break Bread Together”

“This Little Light of Mine”

Finally, these are the classics.

Going back to the old hymn book reminds us God has moved in the hearts of believers grappling with social justice, political unrest and tension for years before us. These hymns challenge us to see how God moves in our Christian lives and institutions. They remind us of Christians before us who took the risk of responding to the tensions in their worlds. They call us to action as we share the love of Jesus in our communities.

They are also a comforting and much needed reminder that God is our king, not our political leaders, parties, views or opinions.

Here is a link to the full playlist. What songs are helping you get through this time of tension?

Mallory Challis is a master of divinity student at Wake Forest University School of Divinity. She is a former Clemons Fellow with BNG.