A Florida JCC canceled a slavery-focused talk with a Jewish author, citing ‘the current political climate’

September 7, 2023

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

A South Florida Jewish community center has landed in the middle of the state’s culture wars after canceling a talk by an author whose novel focuses on race in America.

