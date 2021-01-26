Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

A group of Catholic bishops issues statement condemning bullying of LGBTQ youth

Exclude from home page  |  January 26, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

A group of U.S. Catholic bishops has released a statement condemning the bullying of LGBTQ youth, insisting “all people of goodwill should help, support, and defend” them.

More Articles