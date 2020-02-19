Baptist News Global
A Guatemalan family was separated in 2017. They’re still apart

CuratedWashington Post  |  February 19, 2020

Read the full story: Washington Post

Adelaida Reynoso and her mother, Maria, were among the first migrant families broken up by the Trump administration, on July 31, 2017, long before the government acknowledged it was separating parents and children at the border. 

