A Houston synagogue is tightening security after a woman broke in twice, damaged a Torah and harassed children

A Houston synagogue is shoring up its security practices after a woman who said she was motivated to vandalize it by Messianic beliefs entered without being detected.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | January 24, 2023
A Houston synagogue is shoring up its security practices after a woman who said she was motivated to vandalize it by Messianic beliefs entered without being detected.
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMallory Challis
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsMaina Mwaura
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionCharles Qualls
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionRobert P. Jones
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionChristian Vaughn
AnalysisAlan Bean
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionDon Gordon
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionChrystal Cowan
NewsMallory Challis
OpinionPatrick Wilson
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsAudrey Simango
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionChristian Vaughn
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionDon Gordon
OpinionChrystal Cowan
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionLaurie Taylor
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionChris Ayers
OpinionAlfa Orellana
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionRussell Waldrop
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionMadison Lewis
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionPaul R. Gilliam III
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff