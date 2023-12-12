A Merry Marathon: Celebrating 4 Months Of Christmas In The Philippines

The 7,600-island nation of the Philippines — a country known for its warm hospitality and love for celebrations — hosts a unique and extraordinary tradition each year: The longest Christmas celebration in the world.
BNG staff | December 12, 2023
