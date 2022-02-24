A pastoral letter to transgender children

Dearest trans child of God,

You are loved through and through. You are loved just as you are in this moment, and in every step of your becoming. I will always believe you when you tell me who you are.

Your presence here reminds all of us that transition is holy, and that we are always in the business of co-creating.

While I can’t pretend to understand your trans experience, I do know something about being in a body that doesn’t always fit into a box. Many people, and even some churches, think there is something wrong with my round body with lots of soft edges. But here is something I know about us in my deepest inner knowing: We were created in the image and likeness of God, even when we don’t fit into a box or a given gender.

Speaking of gender, did you know that God has many genders? Sometimes we read stories in the Bible with God’s name as King or Father. We also read about God as Wisdom, who is a fabulous shero. When we were still getting to know God, we used the name YHWH, which is just like the breath within us. Seems like God is too big for one gender, right? I hope whenever you hear things that might make you think something is wrong with you, you will be able to wrap yourself in the wideness of God’s gender expression and great love for you.

There has been a lot of talk about trans kids this week, and not all of it has been kind. I’m so sorry if any of it has made you feel sad or angry or scared. I want you to know that you and your parents are always safe with me and safe in my church where every body is welcome.

I pray you will spend your precious time dancing, laughing, playing sports or doing whatever makes your heart sing, as those who love you fight for you to be you. I am fighting for you in the way I vote, preach and love. Others are fighting for you in the doctor’s office, at school and at home. You don’t have to fight. You simply need to be the you-est you that you can be. If being ever begins to feel like a fight for you, I hope you know I’ve got your back.

When people get loud about you — may this truth drown out the hate: God delights in you.

You are deeply loved and treasured,

A Texas pastor who will fight for you

Ashley Robinson is a pastoral resident at Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas. She is the cohost of Revs on the Road podcast and the host of Lectio Diversa podcast.

