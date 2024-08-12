Baptist News Global
A popular Belgian author wrote he wanted to ‘ram a sharp knife’ through every Jew he meets. He says it was satire.

August 12, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

An influential Belgian author is being sued by the European Jewish Association after he wrote that Israel’s bombing of Gaza made him want to “ram a sharp knife through the throat of every Jew” he meets.

