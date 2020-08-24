A preacher with sneakers coming soon to TBN: Steven Furtick to replace Kenneth Copeland, says network

Trinity Broadcasting Network said it will no longer air the daily Texas-based Kenneth Copeland Ministries program known as “Believer’s Voice of Victory.”
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | August 24, 2020
