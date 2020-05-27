Baptist News Global
A quarter of Americans, and a majority of black Protestants, say their religious faith has deepened because of the coronavirus

CuratedWashington Post  |  May 27, 2020

Read the full story: Washington Post

One in four Americans say the coronavirus has deepened their religious faith, a poll released Thursday found, including a majority of black Protestants. Just 2 percent said the virus has left their faith weakened.

