A quarter of Americans, and a majority of black Protestants, say their religious faith has deepened because of the coronavirus

One in four Americans say the coronavirus has deepened their religious faith, a poll released Thursday found, including a majority of black Protestants. Just 2 percent said the virus has left their faith weakened.
CuratedWashington Post | May 27, 2020
