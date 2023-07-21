A South Carolina school district removed ‘The Fixer,’ a classic novel about antisemitism with its own history of school controversies

Late last year, a mom in South Carolina requested that her local school district remove nearly 100 books from its shelves — including a classic novel about antisemitism.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | July 21, 2023
Late last year, a mom in South Carolina requested that her local school district remove nearly 100 books from its shelves — including a classic novel about antisemitism.
NewsDegracias Kalimo
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionAmber Wylde
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionKerry Smith
NewsMaina Mwaura and Mark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Jones
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJ. Claude Huguley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionMaddie Rarick
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionJustin Cox
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionChris Ayers
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBarry Howard
NewsDegracias Kalimo
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura and Mark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMarv Knox
NewsLindsay Bruehl
NewsGavin McCollum
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionAmber Wylde
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionKerry Smith
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionJ. Claude Huguley
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionMaddie Rarick
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionChris Ayers
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionAmber Wylde
OpinionVal Fisk
OpinionPaul Raybon
OpinionJustin L. Addington
OpinionKenneth Meyers
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff