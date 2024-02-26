Baptist News Global
A stained glass window showing a dark-skinned Jesus Christ is heading to a Memphis museum

February 26, 2024

A nearly 150-year-old stained-glass church window in Rhode Island that depicts a dark-skinned Jesus Christ interacting with women in New Testament scenes — known to many as the “Black Gospel Window” — has found a new home at a museum in Tennessee.

