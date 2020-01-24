Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

A Texas congregation caring for immigrants gains a new understanding of Christianity as a ‘trauma-healing movement’

CuratedFaith & Leadership  |  January 24, 2020

Read the full story: Faith & Leadership

For the past three years, members of a Mennonite church in San Antonio have welcomed people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The experience has changed them and their understanding of the gospel.

More Articles