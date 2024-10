Read the full story: World Religion News

Kris Kristofferson passed away at his home in Hawaii on September 28th at the age of 88, leaving his mark on the world not only as a musician and actor but also as a man of faith. Known for his poetic lyrics, Kristofferson’s music often explored a yearning for grace. The raw vulnerability of his song “Why Me” became an anthem for those seeking redemption in the turbulent years following the Vietnam War.