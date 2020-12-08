Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

A unique recipe for healing: Bill Murray and a biblical text

Exclude from home page  |  December 8, 2020

Read the full story: Associated Press

Against the backdrop of a pandemic’s blight and wounds from an acrimonious election, a group of acclaimed actors on Sunday staged an online reading of a religious text with remarkable relevance to the current moment: the Book of Job.

More Articles