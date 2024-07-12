Aaron Weaver to lead Baptist History and Heritage Society

Aaron Weaver has been named executive director of the Baptist History and Heritage Society, an 84-year-old group devoted to helping Baptists discover, conserve, assess and share their history.

Weaver succeeds longtime Georgia pastor John Finley, who retired in June.

BHHS is supported by individuals, churches, universities, state organizations and other partners. Founded in 1938, BHHS seeks to integrate scholarship into congregational resources in the form of publications, printed and digital resources, conferences, seminars, dialogue and special events.

Weaver has served as communications director for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship since 2013 and will continue that role. He also serves as an adjunct professor of Baptist history at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology in Atlanta.

Weaver is the author or editor of numerous articles and five books, including James M. Dunn and Soul Freedom, CBF at 25: Stories of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, A Baptist Vision of Religious Liberty and Free and Faithful Politics, Different and Distinctive but Nevertheless Baptist: A History of Northminster Baptist Church and CLAYPOOL.

He earned a Ph.D. in religion and politics from Baylor University, where his dissertation focused on the environmental attitudes of American Baptists and Southern Baptists. He also is also a graduate of the University of Georgia and previously served on the staff of BJC and in the office of Congressman John Lewis in Atlanta.

He served as a BHHS board member from 2014 to 2018 and currently serves on the Baptist World Alliance Commission on Religious Freedom and Commission on Baptist Heritage and Identity. He is co-founder of the CBF Environmental Stewardship Network and a past member of the Commission on Creation Care of BWA.