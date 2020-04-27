Baptist News Global
About $350,000 so far raised for small churches at risk during COVID-19

CuratedReligion News Service  |  April 27, 2020

An initiative that seeks to financially help small and struggling churches in the wake of COVID-19 has raised about $350,000 and received nearly 1,000 applications for funding.

