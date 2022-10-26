Baptist News Global
Adidas cuts ties with Ye over antisemitic remarks that caused an uproar

Exclude from home page  |  October 26, 2022

Read the full story: NPR News

Adidas said on Tuesday that it is cutting ties with Ye, the artist and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West, following a series of antisemitic comments made in recent weeks.

