ADL says anti-Zionism runs the same risk of violent attacks as antisemitism

The Anti-Defamation League CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, equated anti-Zionism with antisemitism and said its rhetoric runs the same risk of violent outcomes during a speech to the organization’s national leadership summit.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | May 3, 2022
The Anti-Defamation League CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, equated anti-Zionism with antisemitism and said its rhetoric runs the same risk of violent outcomes during a speech to the organization’s national leadership summit.
OpinionJamar A. Boyd II
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionAndrea Huffman
OpinionAlicia D. Myers
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
Paid Promoted Content
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionLetters to the Editor
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKen Sehested
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisBrad Bull
AnalysisAlan Bean
OpinionElijah Tanner
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMarv Knox
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionAndrea Huffman
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAudrey Simango
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionJamar A. Boyd II
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionAndrea Huffman
OpinionAlicia D. Myers
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionElijah Tanner
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionAndrea Huffman
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionPriscilla Pope-Levison
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionHelle Liht
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionKatherine Smith
OpinionStephen Reeves
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionCharles Haynes
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff