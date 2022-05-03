Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

ADL says anti-Zionism runs the same risk of violent attacks as antisemitism

Exclude from home page  |  May 3, 2022

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

The Anti-Defamation League CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, equated anti-Zionism with antisemitism and said its rhetoric runs the same risk of violent outcomes during a speech to the organization’s national leadership summit.

More Articles