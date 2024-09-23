Africa: The gold medal avoidance

The Olympic Games, often celebrated as the epitome of global unity and athletic excellence, have a darker legacy that is rarely discussed — a legacy that traces back to the 1904 St. Louis, Mo., Olympics, marred by overt racism, exploitation and gross disorganization.

African marathoners Jan Mashiani and Len Taunyane were South African athletes who were dehumanized and forced to participate in degrading competitions orchestrated to glorify white superiority. These Games, set against the backdrop of the Louisiana Purchase Exposition, are infamously remembered for the so-called “Anthropology Days,” where indigenous people were subjected to degrading “competitions” designed to affirm white superiority.

This disturbing undercurrent of racism, evident in the very fabric of the 1904 Olympics, set the stage for a legacy of exclusion and marginalization that continues to this day — most notably in the ongoing avoidance of Africa as a host for the Summer Games.

While modern audiences may associate the Olympics with inspirational feats of human endurance, the 1904 Games’ shadow is a stark reminder of how deeply ingrained prejudice can distort even the noblest of ideals. As the world looks to the future, it is imperative to confront this historical injustice and advocate for Africa’s rightful place on the global stage — beginning with a pitch for the Summer Olympics in Africa in 2036.

Does race transcend sports?

Africa has been MIA (marginalized, ignored and avoided) from the socioeconomic troposphere of the Olympic allure since before the modern games of 1896 (Athens, Greece). Africa always has been a global contributor to humanity. This pitch is for a much-deserving Summer Olympic games on the earth’s second-most populated continent, Africa.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were impressive, yet they were marked by a series of controversies, many of which involved athletes of African descent. Algerian boxer Imane Khekif faced harsh scrutiny and online abuse over misconceptions about her womanhood. Tennis star Coco Gauff was defeated due to a controversial call, and American gymnast Jordan Chiles had her bronze medal stripped due to a judging error. These incidents have turned the Olympic Games into a spectacle, overshadowed by racial and gender controversies. But amidst these debates, a more profound issue lingers — Africa’s absence as a host for the Summer Games.

The cradle of civilization, home to more than 1.4 billion people and 54 nations, never has hosted the Olympic Games. This glaring omission raises questions about the true unity the Olympic rings are supposed to represent.

Let’s get straight: Not one nation on the continent of Africa is good enough to host an Olympiad. Cities like Paris and Los Angeles have had multiple ceremonies. Africa is good enough for European colonization and Sino-entrepreneurship (China’s impact on business and infrastructure), aka neo-colonialism, but not the Games. Fictionally speaking, Africa has relevance as the continent where they found the metal used for Captain America’s shield, Wolverine’s metallic skeletal structure and claws (adamantium), Black Panther’s vibranium, and the only weakness for Superman, Kryptonite, yet no games.

Africa: The overlooked continent

Africa, often referred to as the “Motherland” by many, is the only continent that never has hosted the Summer Games. Despite being the birthplace of humanity and a region rich in history and culture, the African landscape remains marginalized, ignored and avoided geographically by the International Olympic Committee. This exclusion stands in stark contrast to the participation of African nations in the Games. In 2024, 54 African countries were represented in Paris, competing across a wide array of sports and bringing home gold medals in events like swimming, gymnastics and athletics.

“Africa, often referred to as the ‘Motherland by many, is the only continent that never has hosted the Summer Games.”

Even more telling is the global impact of African-descended athletes. Across the Western Hemisphere, African-descended individuals have become integral to Olympic teams, from the United States to France, Germany and Italy. The ethnic diversity within these teams, particularly in countries like the USA, underscores the significance of African heritage in global sports, not just in American football or basketball. Yet, Africa itself remains sidelined.

A history of avoidance

The Olympics have been held in various controversial locations throughout history — Berlin under Hitler (1936), smog-ridden Los Angeles (1932, 1984 and 2028), away from the hidden homeless in Atlanta (1996), Beijing’s air pollution (2008), London’s pollution (2012), and poverty-stricken Rio de Janeiro (2016). Despite these challenges, the games went on. So why not Africa?

Why has the IOC avoided the continent like Ray Charles once avoided Georgia under Jim Crow laws? The IOC’s silence is the reason for this pitch for the summer games in Africa in 2036. Other nations will be asked to join this effort, and they won’t all be African countries. This omission suggests a deeper issue — an avoidance rooted in outdated perceptions.

Are the IOC the only governing body not addressing this open flaw?

This lack of recognition of Africa’s capability to host such a monumental event is a letdown for humanity. Africa is more than just a resource-rich continent to be exploited; it is a vibrant, diverse and dynamic region deserving of global recognition and respect.

The case for Africa 2036

Hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics in Africa would be a historic first — a celebration of the continent’s contributions to global culture, sports and humanity. Cities like Cape Town, Cairo, Lagos or Nairobi could serve as ideal host candidates, showcasing Africa’s beauty, resilience and potential. The Olympic Games are meant to represent the unity of the world’s continents, yet the African ring remains unlinked to the rest. This is a gold medal avoidance, but it’s the reason why this penned pitch needs to circumnavigate the globe for summer games in Africa in 12 years by 2036.

By hosting the 2036 Games in Africa, the IOC could finally complete the circle, bringing true unity to the Olympic rings and fulfilling the promise of a global community in practice. This is not a request for favor, but a demand for unity and due process.

An Olympic Games in Africa would symbolically demonstrate growth, as 100 years earlier, the games hosted in Berlin entertained Nazis led by Adolf Hitler. It’s time to end the Olympic avoidance of Africa. The continent long has been good enough to supply the world with athletes, resources, leaders, metals, labor and culture. Now, it’s time for Africa to be recognized as a host, a leader and a key player on the global stage. Nearly 20% of humanity lives there; we can give them two weeks of global sports excellence in return.

Africa 2036 isn’t just a possibility; it’s a necessity for the integrity of the Olympic movement and the future image of global sports and all IOC-fostered agencies. This would be a global win-win for all of humanity on all levels of life, and the spirit of the Olympic rings would come full circle when the summer games come to Africa.

Join this pitch for an Olympic Games in Africa in 2036. How long will the global community, and the IOC continue to see African countries as underdeveloped rather than the mineral-rich real-life Wakandas.

Edmond W. Davis is a social historian, speaker, professor, journalist, author, actor, Tuskegee Airmen scholar, and founder of the National HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest.