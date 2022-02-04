Baptist News Global
After delays, Deborah Lipstadt, Biden’s antisemitism monitor nominee, to get confirmation hearing

Exclude from home page  |  February 4, 2022

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Deborah Lipstadt, whose confirmation as State Department antisemitism monitor has been delayed because of her past sharp criticisms of Republicans, has secured a confirmation hearing date for next week.

