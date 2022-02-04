After delays, Deborah Lipstadt, Biden’s antisemitism monitor nominee, to get confirmation hearing

Deborah Lipstadt, whose confirmation as State Department antisemitism monitor has been delayed because of her past sharp criticisms of Republicans, has secured a confirmation hearing date for next week.
February 4, 2022
