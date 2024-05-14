Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

After making deals with protesters, universities are granting hearings on Israel divestment

Exclude from home page  |  May 14, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Before a student presentation at Friday’s board meeting of the University of Minnesota regents, the chair reminded the crowd, “Our role as a university is to educate, support and create forums for constructive dialogue and mutual understanding.”

More Articles