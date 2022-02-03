After synagogues are targeted with swastikas and smashed windows, rabbi urges community to respond with ‘goodness and positivity’

Rabbi Levi Notik had just finished preparing meals at the F.R.E.E. Synagogue food bank on Devon Avenue Sunday when he stepped outside and saw a yellow swastika spray-painted on the side of the building.
February 3, 2022
