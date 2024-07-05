Baptist News Global
AI’s Future Impact On The Church: Can It Make Faith Great Again For The Masses?

July 5, 2024

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Imagine a world where AI is omnipresent. It occupies your home, your car, your workplace, your pocket. Even your mind. Every aspect of your daily routine is seamlessly integrated with this sophisticated technology.

