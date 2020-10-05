Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Alabama officials sued over voter registration form requiring ‘so help me God’ vow

Exclude from home page  |  October 5, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

A secular advocacy group has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a voter registration form in Alabama, arguing the state violates the constitutional rights of applications by requiring them to declare “so help me God” when signing up to vote.

More Articles