Alabama officials sued over voter registration form requiring ‘so help me God’ vow

A secular advocacy group has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a voter registration form in Alabama, arguing the state violates the constitutional rights of applications by requiring them to declare “so help me God” when signing up to vote.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 5, 2020
A secular advocacy group has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a voter registration form in Alabama, arguing the state violates the constitutional rights of applications by requiring them to declare “so help me God” when signing up to vote.
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisJason Koon
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionJon Singletary
Paid Promoted Content
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisAaron Coyle-Carr
OpinionTerry Maples
OpinionLaura Mayo
Analysis
Faith Freedom 2020Mark Wingfield
OpinionPreston Clegg
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionClaire Hein Blanton
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionZachary Helton
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionRuss Dean
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
Faith Freedom 2020
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsPat Cole
NewsChris Hughes
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionJon Singletary
OpinionTerry Maples
OpinionLaura Mayo
OpinionPreston Clegg
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionClaire Hein Blanton
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionZachary Helton
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionRhonda Abbott Blevins
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionGeorge Mason
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionJordan Conley
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionJack Levison
OpinionOlivia Haynes
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff