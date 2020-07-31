Baptist News Global
Alabama Pastor Resigns After Praying at KKK Leader’s Birthday

Exclude from home page  |  July 31, 2020

A 30-year-old Baptist pastor in Alabama stepped down from leadership at his country church due to the controversy surrounding his participation in an event honoring Confederate and Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest.

