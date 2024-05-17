Alienating even the sadistic Trumpian right, how did Kristi Noem miscalculate so badly with her puppy killing story?

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

In these fraught times, there remains one golden rule of politics that both sides of the aisle are able to agree on: Running as a puppy-killer does not a vice president make. In one of the worst unforced errors in recent electoral history, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (whose name has long been circulating as a contender for a job that might get you hanged if you don’t agree to go along with your boss’s coup) has made headlines for shooting her 14-month-old Shorthaired Pointer, Cricket, in the head.