American Bible Society leader: Don’t use the Bible as a political ‘prop’

CuratedReligion News Service  |  June 4, 2020

The American Bible Society has added its voice to those urging caution about proper use of the Bible in political settings after President Donald Trump held a Bible aloft outside St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington earlier this week.

