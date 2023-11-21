Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Amid Economic Crisis, Ministry And Music Propel Cuban Minister Devoted To Sharing Bread Of Life

Exclude from home page  |  November 21, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Church members in this port city overlooking the Bay of Matanzas sang “Glory, Glory Hallelujah” on a recent Sunday as they celebrated the baptisms of five new Christians.

More Articles