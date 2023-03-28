Baptist News Global
Amid rise in antisemitism, Yeshiva University focuses on Holocaust education

Exclude from home page  |  March 28, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

In 2008, Shay Pilnik was a Ph.D. student living in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, whose first university gig came in the form of a Holocaust course that nobody wanted to teach.

