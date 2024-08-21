Baptist News Global
Amid Tense Election, Ministers Remind Christians Of Allegiance To The Kingdom of God

Exclude from home page  |  August 21, 2024

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

This year marks the first time Carlos Estrada, minister for the Spanish-speaking cohort of Chicago’s Northwest Church of Christ, gets to cast his vote as an American citizen.

