Analysis: Texas’ new standard is abortions for those who can afford to leave Texas

Exclude from home page  |  April 19, 2022

Read the full story: The Texas Tribune

Texas hasn’t outlawed abortion for everyone — just for those who can’t afford to travel to other states and countries where the decision about whether to have a child is left to the person who’s pregnant.

